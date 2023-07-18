New Zealand launches recovery plan for weather-hit regions.

Laos residents urged to take precautions as Typhoon Talim approaches
Typhoon Talim is expected to move across Laos. The storm is anticipated...
On Tuesday, the New Zealand government unveiled a scheme aimed at assisting the North Island regions in their efforts to bounce back from the destructive impacts of cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland floods, and other extreme weather events that occurred in January and February earlier this year.
Minister Carmel Sepuloni stated that the strategy aims to enhance cooperation and provide better assistance and availability of resources in the areas that were impacted by severe weather conditions earlier this year.
“The psychosocial effects of disasters are very real and most people who go through a disaster or extreme weather event have heightened stress and anxiety,” Minister
In addition to the mental health assistance already announced for the affected areas, the government will extend support to volunteers and community workers experiencing burnout.
Furthermore, personalized support and referral options will be made available for individuals who own land classified as high risk. Minister Sepuloni emphasized these measures.
She mentioned that assistance will be provided to students who have experienced school absences, enabling them to regain their educational progress.
Additionally, there will be training for professionals to aid communities and children in managing anxiety and maintaining mental well-being. These measures are based on insights gained from the recovery process after the Canterbury earthquakes in 2011, the Covid-19 pandemic, and recent floods.
