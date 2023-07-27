Niger soldiers claim they ousted President Mohamed Bazoum govt

A group of soldiers appeared on Niger’s national television, announcing the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated with nine other officers, read a statement citing the deteriorating security situation and bad governance as reasons for their action.

He declared the closure of Niger’s borders, a nationwide curfew, and the suspension of all republic institutions.

The soldiers emphasized their opposition to foreign intervention and assured that they would ensure Bazoum’s well-being.

The military takeover marks the seventh coup in the West and Central Africa region since 2020 and could complicate Western efforts to combat the jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region, which has spread from Mali.

Niger’s strategic significance as an ally for Western powers in the fight against insurgencies and irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa has been crucial.

The United States has invested approximately $500 million to support Niger’s security efforts, and Germany announced its participation in a European military mission to strengthen the country’s military.

Bazoum’s election marked the first democratic transition of power in Niger since gaining independence from France in 1960.

However, frustrations over the government’s failure to prevent violent attacks led to the coup. A regional mediation mission was swiftly organized to prevent the coup, but the situation remains tense.

The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS condemned the attempted coup, and Benin’s President Patrice Talon visited Niger to assess the situation and seek a peaceful resolution.

The international community, including the United States, European Union, United Nations, and France, expressed concern and condemned the uprising, urging the restoration of democratic governance.

The US emphasized that its economic and security partnership with Niger relies on the continuation of democratic leadership.

