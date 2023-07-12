North Korea Conducts Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test Amidst Tensions

The test follows North Korea’s threat of “shocking” retaliation.

Experts suggest that the missile launched was likely the road-mobile Hwasong-18 ICBM.

The test adds to the ongoing tensions in the region

North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in three months on Wednesday, just days after threatening “shocking” retaliation for what it called provocative US reconnaissance activity near its territory.

Some experts believe North Korea launched its road-mobile Hwasong-18 ICBM, a form of solid-fuel weapon that is more difficult to identify and intercept than liquid-fuel ICBMs. Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, had described the Hwasong-18 as his most powerful nuclear missile.

According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missile was launched from North Korea’s capital region at 10 a.m. and flew around 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) at a maximum height of 6,000 kilometres (3,730 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. They claimed the missile was launched at a high angle in an apparent attempt to avoid neighbouring countries.

According to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the missile flew for 74 minutes, the longest flight period recorded by any North Korean weapon. The previous record of 71 minutes was set last year during a test flight of the liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM.

