North Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes if violate airspace

North Korea has accused the US spy planes of violating its airspace through surveillance flights and warned that it may shoot down such aircraft.

According to an unnamed spokesperson from North Korea’s Ministry of National Defence, the provocative actions of the United States are pushing the Korean peninsula closer to a nuclear conflict.

The spokesperson cited the use of U.S. reconnaissance planes, drones, and the deployment of a nuclear submarine near the peninsula as escalatory moves. North Korea stated that there is a possibility of accidents, such as the downing of a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane, in the waters east of Korea.

The statement referred to past incidents of North Korea shooting down or intercepting U.S. aircraft near the border with South Korea and off the coast. South Korea’s military, however, stated that North Korea’s claim of airspace violation is not true and clarified that U.S. air surveillance assets conduct routine reconnaissance flights around the peninsula.

The United States’ introduction of strategic nuclear assets to the Korean peninsula was criticized by North Korea as “the most undisguised nuclear blackmail” and a grave threat to peace. The North Korean statement emphasized that the future actions of the U.S. will determine whether an extreme situation is created on the Korean peninsula, holding the U.S. accountable for any sudden developments.

The U.S. and South Korea have been conducting joint air and navy drills involving aircraft carriers, heavy bombers, and a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine. North Korea denounced the U.S. move to deploy a strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads to the Korean peninsula, the first time since 1981.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in his written comments, stressed the international community’s determination to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, which he plans to discuss with NATO members during the NATO summit in Lithuania.

