OIC condemn Bajaur attack on JUI-F workers’ convention

42 people were killed and over 200 others were injured.

Political leadership, religious clerics, Afghan Taliban condemn the blast.

According to the investigation, the explosion was suicide.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday condemned the suicide attack in Bajaur.

Secretary General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the suicide blast.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Added that OIC strongly condemns the incident of terrorism and loss of lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and expressed his strong condemnation of the explosion.

Similarly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the blast and offered his prayers for the martyrs, expressing sorrow for the loss of precious lives.

Rana emphasized that the nation’s spirit to combat terrorism cannot be shaken by cowardly acts of terrorists.