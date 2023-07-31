OIC condemn Bajaur attack on JUI-F workers’ convention

OIC condemn Bajaur attack on JUI-F workers’ convention

Articles
Advertisement
OIC condemn Bajaur attack on JUI-F workers’ convention

OIC condemn Bajaur attack on JUI-F workers’ convention

Advertisement
  • 42 people were killed and over 200 others were injured.
  • Political leadership, religious clerics, Afghan Taliban condemn the blast.
  • According to the investigation, the explosion was suicide.
Advertisement

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday condemned the suicide attack in Bajaur.

Secretary General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the suicide blast.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Added that OIC strongly condemns the incident of terrorism and loss of lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and expressed his strong condemnation of the explosion.

Similarly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the blast and offered his prayers for the martyrs, expressing sorrow for the loss of precious lives.

Advertisement

Rana emphasized that the nation’s spirit to combat terrorism cannot be shaken by cowardly acts of terrorists.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story