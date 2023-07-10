Over 20 people killed by heavy rains in India

Heavy rain in India: As torrential monsoon rains continue to batter northern India, authorities and local media have reported at least 22 deaths due to landslides and flash floods in the region.

In response to the heavy rainfall, schools in New Delhi have been closed as a precautionary measure, while residents in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been advised to avoid unnecessary outings.

The casualties have been reported across multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods caused the collapse of a bridge and the destruction of several makeshift dwellings.

Authorities have been conducting helicopter rescues to aid those stranded on roads and bridges due to the heavy rain. Flooding has been observed in various areas, leading to the use of rubber rafts by rescue teams to evacuate people trapped inside their homes.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, issued a social media appeal urging residents to stay indoors as more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours. Some districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s worth of rainfall in a single day over the weekend, according to a senior weather department official.

Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have experienced rainfall amounts that exceed the average for the current monsoon season, with increases of 112%, 100%, and 70% respectively, as reported by the weather department.

