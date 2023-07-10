Over 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

A migrant aid group, an estimated 300 individuals traveling on three migrant boats from Senegal to Spain’s Canary Islands have been reported missing on Sunday, according to Walking Borders.

Helena Maleno from Walking Borders informed Reuters that two boats, carrying at least 65 people and 50 to 60 people respectively, have been missing for 15 days since their departure from Senegal in an attempt to reach Spain.

Another boat with approximately 200 people aboard set off from Senegal on June 27. The families of those on board have not had any communication since their departure.

All three boats departed from Kafountine in southern Senegal, approximately 1,700 kilometers (1,057 miles) away from Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands. The families are deeply concerned, as these individuals hail from the same area of Senegal and left due to the unstable conditions there.

The Canary Islands have become a primary destination for migrants attempting to reach Spain, particularly during the summer season. The Atlantic migration route, known for its high fatality rate, is frequently used by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement

In 2022, at least 559 individuals, including 22 children, lost their lives while attempting to reach the Canary Islands, according to the International Organization for Migration’s data.

Also Read Air Strike in Khartoum Claims Lives of at Least 22 in Sudan Conflict Dar es Salaam district in Omdurman targeted, opposite bank of Nile from...