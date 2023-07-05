Over dozen people died in Independence Day shooting in US

Independence Day shooting: A series of tragic mass shooting incidents unfolded during the July 4 holiday, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals and leaving 38 others injured.

The cities of Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth were shaken by these violent acts, prompting renewed calls for action on firearms legislation from US President Joe Biden.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident involving at least four gunshot victims excluding the shooter, there have been over 340 such incidents in the United States in 2023 alone.

In Fort Worth, three people lost their lives and eight were injured during a local festival commemorating Independence Day. Philadelphia experienced another shooting, resulting in five fatalities, including a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy who suffered leg injuries.

The perpetrator, armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor, targeted random individuals in what authorities described as a killing spree. The Baltimore shooting occurred just a day prior, leaving two dead and 28 injured, with half of the victims being children attending a neighborhood block party.

Law enforcement officials have yet to determine the motives behind these acts of gun violence, which have become alarmingly frequent in the US in recent times.

President Biden condemned these mass shootings and urged lawmakers, particularly those from the Republican Party, to take meaningful and commonsense measures to strengthen gun laws.

However, Republicans have typically blocked significant reforms in gun safety legislation, citing constitutional protections for gun ownership. Biden’s call to reinstate an assault weapons ban has also faced opposition from conservatives.

Philadelphia officials implored state and federal lawmakers to address the country’s gun problem and enact protective measures. Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner called for reasonable legislation similar to the laws implemented in neighboring states like New Jersey and Delaware.

The suspect in the Philadelphia shooting, a 40-year-old man armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a 9mm pistol, wore body armor and a ski mask. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 59, and Krasner pledged to present multiple charges, including murder, at the shooter’s upcoming court hearing.

In Fort Worth, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at Como Fest, an event celebrating the African American history of the Como neighborhood. Mayor Mattie Parker expressed her belief that a few individuals sought to sow chaos in the community, and witnesses reported a sudden outbreak of gunfire followed by a panicked rush for safety.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, police are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in the shooting incident.

These latest acts of violence occurred around the anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting near Chicago in the previous year. That tragic incident resulted in the deaths of seven people and left 48 others wounded during an Independence Day parade. A 22-year-old man remains in custody and faces numerous felony charges related to the attack.

