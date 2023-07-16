Paris Court Bars Protest Against Police Violence Amid Tensions

Authorities aiming to prevent further disorder and destruction of property.

Interior Minister declares ban on demonstrations linked to recent riots.

Administrative court upholds ban despite protest organizers’ appeal.

A Paris court barred a protest against police violence in the city on Saturday, as tensions remained high following riots earlier this month over the police shooting of a teenager.

Authorities have attempted to limit protests in order to avoid further disorder following a week of riots that resulted in huge destruction of public and private property.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin declared a ban on any demonstration “directly linked to the riots” that followed the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check.

A picture of a police officer shooting the teen at point-blank range went viral, reigniting old emotions in the country about police brutality and racism. On Saturday, an administrative court in Paris maintained the ban, despite protest organisers’ last-ditch attempt to appeal the ruling.

“Given the very recent nature of the serious riots,” a shortage of police availability, and the likelihood of disturbances, the judges determined that the only option was to prohibit the protest.

According to Lucie Simon, a lawyer for the demonstration organisers, which include a group against police violence and other organisations, authorities are “impeding all channels of democratic expression of perfectly legitimate demands.”

Last Saturday, 2,000 people disobeyed a similar order to attend a memorial event in central Paris for a young black man who died in police custody in 2016, as protests against police brutality erupted across the country.

