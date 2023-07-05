Philadelphia shooting results in four fatalities and two wounded

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced at a late-night news conference that four individuals were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident on Monday night in Philadelphia.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was taken into custody and did not appear to have any connection to the victims. Commissioner Outlaw mentioned that the suspect was found with a bullet-proof vest and a police scanner.

Another person was also apprehended in relation to the shooting, although it is unclear if they were connected to the shooter. Police believe this second individual may have returned fire at the suspect.

During the conference, Commissioner Outlaw disclosed that three firearms were recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun belonging to the suspect. The victims’ ages varied, with the deceased males ranging from 20 to 59 years old, while the fourth male victim was estimated to be between 16 and 21 years old.

The two injured individuals were children aged two and 13, and they were reported to be in stable condition.

Limited information about the gun violence incident on the eve of July Fourth was available, but it was reported to have occurred in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, located less than a mile from the Schuylkill River.

The shooting incident in Philadelphia followed another tragic event in Baltimore, Maryland, where two individuals were fatally shot, and 28 others, including numerous children, were injured during an outdoor neighborhood block party. The Baltimore police are still searching for multiple suspects in that case.