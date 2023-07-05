PM Shehbaz greet Joe Biden on US Independence Day

PM says Pakistan deeply values its relationship with United States.

He praised the pragmatic approach, wisdom displayed by both nations.

Highlighted the steady growth and strengthening of bilateral ties over the past 75 years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm wishes to President Joe Biden and the American people on the occasion of their Independence Day.

In a tweet, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s deep gratitude for the longstanding relationship with the United States.

He highlighted the steady growth and strengthening of bilateral ties over the past 75 years.

Recognizing the United States as a significant trading, defense, and economic partner, Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the mutual benefits derived from this robust alliance.

He also praised the pragmatic approach and wisdom displayed by both nations in maintaining a stable course for their relations, which exemplifies the dynamic nature of their partnership.