Presidential guard chief Tchiani declares himself leader of Niger

Niger is facing a crisis as Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known as Omar Tchiani, has taken control of the country in a dramatic coup.
The coup began on Wednesday when the presidential guards unit, led by Tchiani, captured President Mohamed Bazoum, who is still being held captive. This coup marks the end of Niger’s first peaceful and democratic transition since gaining independence in 1960.
President Bazoum, known as a crucial ally in the fight against Islamist militants in the region, is said to be in good health despite his captivity.
The international community, including the African Union, Ecowas, the EU, and the UN, has strongly condemned the coup. Notably, the leader of the Russian Wagner mercenary group has praised the coup, hailing it as a success.
“What happened in Niger is nothing other than the struggle of the people of Niger with their colonisers,” Yevgeny Prigozhin was quoted as saying on a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel.
Gen Tchiani, aged 62, has been in charge of the presidential guard in Niger since 2011. He was promoted to the rank of general in 2018 by former President Mahamadou Issoufou. Although he was linked to a 2015 coup attempt against the ex-president, he denied it during a court appearance.
In a televised address, Gen Tchiani stated that his junta took control of Niger due to various issues plaguing the country, such as insecurity, economic challenges, and corruption, among others.
Niger’s coup is part of a series of takeovers that have affected several West African countries in recent years, including Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, toppling their governments.
This coup is a significant setback for the leadership of Ecowas. Just two weeks before, the bloc’s chairman, President Bola Tinubu, had expressed concern about the alarming levels of terrorism and the growing trend of coups in West Africa, calling for urgent and united actions.
There are now apprehensions about which countries the new leader of Niger will align with, as neighboring countries like Burkina Faso and Mali have leaned towards Moscow following their recent coups.
