Protests in Dhaka: Calls for PM’s Resignation

Protests in Dhaka demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and allies lead the demonstrations.

Clashes occur as police use rubber bullets.

In the latest protest demanding the resignation of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, clashes occurred in the capital city of Dhaka as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing crowds blockading major roads. The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have been staging protests since last year, calling for Sheikh Hasina to step down and allow a caretaker government to oversee the upcoming elections in January.

The clashes occurred at several locations when police intervened to clear thousands of protesters who had gathered in the morning to block traffic on key roads in Dhaka. Several officers were injured during the confrontations, leading the police to use tear gas and rubber bullets. Around 20 officers were injured, and 90 protesters were arrested in the process.

Protesters at one site in Dholaikhal retaliated by throwing rocks at riot police and their vehicles, leading to injuries among the protesters. Senior BNP leaders Goyeshwar Roy and Amanullah Aman were taken into police custody, but formal arrests had not been made.

The protests have significantly disrupted transport links between Dhaka and other parts of the country, with trucks and buses stuck in gridlock. The Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has been in power since 2009 and has faced accusations of human rights abuses, corruption, and increasing authoritarianism.

BNP-led demonstrations have become more frequent this year, with recent rallies drawing tens of thousands of people to the streets. Ahead of a rally outside the BNP’s headquarters, police arrested at least 500 opposition activists. Western governments have expressed concerns over the political climate in Bangladesh, where the ruling party holds significant control over the legislature.

Sheikh Hasina’s security forces have faced allegations of detaining tens of thousands of opposition activists, engaging in extrajudicial killings, and causing the disappearance of hundreds of leaders and supporters. In response to these alleged human rights abuses, Washington sanctioned the elite Rapid Action Battalion security force and seven of its senior officers in 2021.

Khaleda Zia, the leader of BNP and a two-time former prime minister, is effectively under house arrest due to a conviction on graft charges, further adding to the political tensions in Bangladesh.

