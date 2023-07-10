Putin spoke with Wagner leader & his soldiers after their mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently met with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, and his commanders to discuss the failed mutiny that Wagner attempted against the army’s top brass, according to Putin’s spokesman.

The meeting, held on June 29, came five days after the mutiny and is considered to be one of the most significant challenges to Putin’s leadership since he came to power.

The meeting lasted three hours and included 35 participants, including Prigozhin, Wagner unit commanders, and top officials such as the head of the National Guard and the SVR Foreign Intelligence boss.

During the meeting, Putin assessed Wagner’s actions during the Special Military Operation in Ukraine and offered further options for employment and combat to the commanders. The commanders reiterated their loyalty to Putin and expressed their readiness to continue fighting for the country.

The mutiny led by Prigozhin in Rostov-on-Don was defused through a deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Putin has thanked his army and security services for preventing chaos and civil war. Prigozhin stated that the mutiny aimed to hold the army and defense chiefs accountable for their alleged mistakes and unprofessional actions in Ukraine.

Putin has chosen to retain Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, rejecting Prigozhin’s calls for their dismissal.

The implementation of the agreement with Belarus, which required Prigozhin to leave for Belarus, has raised questions as Prigozhin has reportedly returned to Russia, and Wagner fighters have yet to relocate to Belarus.

