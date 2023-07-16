Record Heat Grips Parts of the US, Posing Dangerous Conditions

Advertisement Advertisement Heat advisories in effect for about 113 million people across several states.

Heat-related deaths estimated at around 700 annually in the US.

Las Vegas, Nevada may match its all-time high of 117°F (47°C) during the heatwave. Sweltering heat waves are expected to hit parts of the US, with warnings of potentially record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat levels lasting into next week across the southwest region.

A significant portion of the American population, around 113 million people, are currently under heat advisories spanning from Florida to California and up to Washington state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has emphasized the criticality of not underestimating the risk to life during these extreme weather conditions.

Phoenix, Arizona, experienced scorching temperatures reaching 118°F (48°C) on Saturday, marking 16 consecutive days with temperatures hitting 110°F (43°C) – nearing a record-breaking streak. Mobile clinics have reported treating homeless individuals suffering from severe burns.

Death Valley, California, known as one of the hottest places on Earth, is forecasted to reach 129°F (54°C), approaching the highest temperatures ever reliably recorded. Local records may also be set in various regions, including the San Joaquin Valley, Mojave Desert, and Great Basin areas.

