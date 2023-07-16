Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Record Heat Grips Parts of the US, Posing Dangerous Conditions

Record Heat Grips Parts of the US, Posing Dangerous Conditions

Articles
Advertisement
Record Heat Grips Parts of the US, Posing Dangerous Conditions

Record Heat Grips Parts of the US, Posing Dangerous Conditions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Heat advisories in effect for about 113 million people across several states.
  • Heat-related deaths estimated at around 700 annually in the US.
  • Las Vegas, Nevada may match its all-time high of 117°F (47°C) during the heatwave.
Advertisement

Sweltering heat waves are expected to hit parts of the US, with warnings of potentially record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat levels lasting into next week across the southwest region.

Advertisement

A significant portion of the American population, around 113 million people, are currently under heat advisories spanning from Florida to California and up to Washington state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has emphasized the criticality of not underestimating the risk to life during these extreme weather conditions.

Phoenix, Arizona, experienced scorching temperatures reaching 118°F (48°C) on Saturday, marking 16 consecutive days with temperatures hitting 110°F (43°C) – nearing a record-breaking streak. Mobile clinics have reported treating homeless individuals suffering from severe burns.

Death Valley, California, known as one of the hottest places on Earth, is forecasted to reach 129°F (54°C), approaching the highest temperatures ever reliably recorded. Local records may also be set in various regions, including the San Joaquin Valley, Mojave Desert, and Great Basin areas.

Advertisement

Also Read

India and UAE Strengthen Economic Ties with Rupee-Based Commerce Deal
India and UAE Strengthen Economic Ties with Rupee-Based Commerce Deal

The deal aims to reduce transaction costs and avoid currency conversions. Bilateral...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story