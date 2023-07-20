Russia aims to blame Ukraine after attacking Black Sea ships

A recently declassified intelligence report reveals that Russia is contemplating a troubling strategy of targeting civilian ships on the Black Sea and falsely blaming Ukrainian forces for these attacks.

The National Security Council spokesman, Adam Hodge, raised alarm over this development following Russia’s missile and drone attack on Odesa, resulting in extensive damage, including the loss of 60,000 tons of grain meant for export. Russia’s exit from an international deal allowing safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports has also heightened concerns about global food supplies.

The White House official pointed to a video released by Russia, claiming it shows their forces detecting and destroying an “alleged Ukrainian sea mine.”

However, Hodge believes this is part of a coordinated effort to justify future attacks on civilian ships and shift the blame to Ukraine.

Moscow’s declaration that all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea will be seen as potential carriers of military cargo and their flag states considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict has further raised worries about shipping safety and international trade implications.

Advertisement

In response, Ukraine has established a temporary shipping route through Romania to unblock international shipping in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting grain export infrastructure in Odesa, jeopardizing the country’s economy and the well-being of nations dependent on Ukrainian grain.

In support, the US and European Union have pledged additional military aid to assist Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts.

The situation remains highly volatile, with no immediate response from Russia regarding the US’s assertions about sea mines and potential attacks on civilian ships.

The international community closely monitors the situation, seeking ways to de-escalate tensions in the region. Despite the risks, Ukraine remains determined to continue grain exports.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Swedish embassy in Baghdad set on fire over Quran sacrilege In the early hours of Thursday morning, scores of protesters in central...