NATO pledged to support Ukraine.

Did not provide a timeline for Ukraine’s membership.

Russia Strikes Kyiv in Response to NATO Support for Ukraine.

As US President Joe Biden prepares to meet with Nordic leaders in Finland, NATO has pledged to support Ukraine. However, the alliance did not provide a timeline for Ukraine’s membership.

Russia responded to NATO’s pledge by conducting air strikes on Ukraine. The strikes destroyed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles, but also caused major destruction in the capital, Kyiv, and injured four people.

Russia also threatened to view the F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a “nuclear” threat, due to their capability to carry atomic bombs.

The Netherlands and Denmark have taken the lead in a coalition of 11 nations that will train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s. This training is expected to take several months, but it could give Ukraine a significant boost in its air defense capabilities.

President Biden’s visit to Helsinki followed the G7 countries’ commitment to support Ukraine until it defeats Russia. The G7 leaders also announced new sanctions against Russia, and they pledged to continue providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden visited Finland to meet with President Sauli Niinisto and discuss security, environment, and technology cooperation between the Nordic countries and the US.

This was the first time a US president has visited Helsinki since Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin five years ago.

The G7 disappointed President Volodymyr Zelensky by not providing a clear timeline for Ukraine’s membership in the group, but instead offered Ukraine a package of long-term security commitments.

Biden spoke at the Nato summit and emphasized that Putin’s doubts about the determination and unity of the US and its allies were misguided.

Ukraine’s air forces spokesperson Yuriy Ignat highlighted the insufficiency of recently-supplied Western weapon systems to cover the entire country.

Ignat told national television that Ukraine lacked the means to destroy ballistic missiles and that the air force was still gathering information about the consequences of Russia’s Iskander-M ballistic missile launch from occupied Crimea.

