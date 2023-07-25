Russian Drone Attack Targets Ukrainian Grain Warehouses

Russian drone attack hits Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube.

Part of an expanding air campaign after Russia left the Black Sea grain deal.

Previous attacks targeted Odesa sea ports, but this strike hit Danube infrastructure.

Russia conducted a drone attack on Ukrainian grain warehouses situated along the Danube River, targeting a crucial export route for Kyiv. This attack is part of an expanding air campaign that Moscow initiated last week after withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal. The previous week’s attacks mainly targeted the sea ports of Odesa, while the latest strikes hit infrastructure along the Danube, which has gained importance as a grain transit route following the end of the Black Sea deal.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper reported the attack on the Telegram messaging app, stating that the “Russian terrorists” targeted port infrastructure on the Danube river in the Odesa region overnight. A local official from Reni, a Danube port city, confirmed that three grain warehouses were destroyed in the drone attack, as shown in video footage verified by Reuters. The destruction has raised concerns about the impact on global wheat and corn futures, as the attacks may threaten grain exports and shipping.

The situation has heightened worries about security in the Black Sea region, with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressing concern on Twitter. The drone attack occurred near Romania’s border, bringing attention to the potential risks to the Black Sea’s stability.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has expanded its grain exports overland through the European Union, shipping approximately 1 million tons per month. A significant portion of these exports has been through Romanian ports and along the Danube, making the recent escalation of attacks a matter of great concern for the region’s grain trade.

