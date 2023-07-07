Russian jets engaged in provocative actions against US drones

Russian fighter jets have engaged in provocative actions against American military drones flying over eastern Syria for the second consecutive day, prompting the Pentagon to condemn these acts as “unsafe and unprofessional.”

During the encounters, Russian jets dropped parachute-borne flares in the flight path of the American drones, resulting in evasive maneuvers.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich provided details of the incident, stating that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone was conducting an anti-ISIS mission in Syria when Russian fighter jets approached. One of the Russian jets began dropping flares in front of the US drone, seemingly attempting to target it. This follows a similar incident that occurred just a day earlier when Russian jets harassed three US drones, leading to course alterations.

Lt. Gen. Grynkewich emphasized the seriousness of the situation, calling the Russian air forces’ actions unprofessional and unsafe, which endanger the safety of both Coalition and Russian forces. He urged Russian forces in Syria to cease such reckless behavior and adhere to the standards expected of a professional air force, allowing the focus to return to the defeat of ISIS.

In addition to the incidents involving American drones, French fighter jets encountered a Russian Su-35 fighter jet near the Iraq-Syria border, resulting in evasive maneuvers.

The French Armed Forces reported a “non-professional interaction” between the Russian and French jets. These events highlight the increasing tensions between Russia and Western forces operating in the region.

The repeated harassment of American and French aircraft raises concerns about the safety of all involved. Declassified videos released by the US Air Force demonstrate the dangerous nature of these encounters, underscoring the need for immediate action to prevent further escalation.

It is crucial for both the US and Russia to adhere to the established deconfliction protocols in Syria. However, recent Russian actions have violated these agreements, such as flying too close to US military bases and inadequate communication on the deconfliction line.

These developments underscore the precarious situation in Syria, with multiple nations operating in a complex airspace. Ensuring the safety of military personnel and the successful mission against ISIS remain paramount.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, emphasized the importance of following established protocols, dismissing any suggestion that the blame lies with the US.

Efforts should be made to de-escalate tensions and ensure the safety of all aircraft involved. The international community, including the US, Russia, and their respective allies, must work towards a peaceful resolution while maintaining a focus on combating ISIS.

