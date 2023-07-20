Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports persist despite Moscow’s alert to ships

Continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian port areas were reported on Thursday, despite Moscow’s alert that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.

Some 20 people were injured in the strikes, as concerns rose over Russia pulling out of a deal safeguarding global shipments of Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine established a temporary shipping route via Romania to address the potential impact on global food supplies. Both countries are major grain exporters, and the news of Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative led to an 8.5% jump in U.S. wheat futures.

After the last ship departed Ukraine, Russia attacked the Odesa region, damaging grains terminals, infrastructure, and stored agricultural products intended for shipment to consumer countries in Africa and Asia.

U.S. officials claimed that Russia laid additional sea mines near Ukrainian ports to potentially justify attacks against civilian ships and shift blame to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of “perverting” the grain deal.

As the conflict continued in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Pentagon announced additional security assistance worth about $1.3 billion for Ukraine. In Brussels, EU foreign ministers considered a proposal for up to 20 billion euros ($22 billion) of military aid for Ukraine over four years.

