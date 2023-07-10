Saima Mohsin suing CNN for racial discrimination, unfair dismissal

CNN, a US-based broadcaster, is facing a lawsuit filed by former reporter Saima Mohsin for racial discrimination and unfair dismissal after she sustained severe injuries while on assignment in Israel.

Mohsin, who is British-Pakistani, became disabled following an accident in 2014 during her reporting on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Her foot was run over by her cameraman’s car, resulting in significant tissue damage.

Mohsin requested CNN to assign her to a less physically demanding role and provide support for her rehabilitation, but the network rejected her requests. She further alleges that she asked to switch to a presenting role with reduced travel time but was told she didn’t meet their desired appearance criteria.

Three years later, CNN terminated her employment. Mohsin has initiated an employment tribunal claim, scheduled to be heard on Monday, as CNN failed to support her after the life-altering injury. She accuses the company of racial and disability discrimination, as well as a gender pay gap.

Mohsin claims that white American correspondents were favored over her, even when she was ready to report live from the field, resulting in less on-air time.

CNN argues that the matter cannot be brought to court in London under Mohsin’s contract. In addition to her legal action, Mohsin has produced a program for ITV about living with invisible disabilities and works as a freelance presenter for UK-based Sky News.

She aims to shed light on the issues of racism and the gender pay gap that she experienced, advocating for change and improved protection for women journalists, especially women journalists of color.

