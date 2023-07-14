San Francisco’s historic Anchor Brewing ends its 127-year run

After 127 years in operation, Anchor Brewing, America’s oldest craft brewery founded in San Francisco in 1896, has made the difficult decision to cease operations.

The closure is a result of declining sales over the years, which were further exacerbated by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sapporo, the Japanese brewing company that acquired Anchor Brewing in 2017, stated that their efforts to revive the brand had not been successful.

The closure of Anchor Brewing marks the end of a significant era for craft beer enthusiasts and the brewing industry as a whole. Often regarded as the “godfather” of American craft brewing, the company played a pivotal role in the craft beer renaissance.

The news of the closure saddened Garrett Oliver, brewmaster of Brooklyn Brewery, who referred to Anchor Brewing as the grandfather of all American craft brewing.

In recent years, Anchor Brewing faced numerous challenges including a competitive market, inflation, and declining sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow, particularly because 70% of the company’s sales came from restaurants and bars, which suffered greatly during the pandemic. Sam Singer, a spokesperson for Anchor Brewing, acknowledged the pandemic as the final blow to the company’s operations.

While craft beer has experienced a surge in popularity, independent breweries have encountered economic difficulties. Anchor Brewing’s closure reflects the struggles faced by craft beer distributors due to evolving consumer habits and declining sales.

The pandemic exacerbated these challenges, leading to acquisitions, rebranding, or closures of smaller breweries across the industry.

Anchor Brewing’s legacy is deeply ingrained in American brewing history. The company persevered through historic events such as San Francisco’s earthquake and the prohibition era. Under Fritz Maytag’s ownership, Anchor Brewing experienced a revival and gained popularity for specialty beers like their pale ale and Christmas ale.

During the liquidation process, Anchor Brewing hopes to find a buyer, although the future remains uncertain. The company will continue packaging and distributing its remaining inventory in California until the end of July.

Despite the challenges faced, the closure of Anchor Brewing will undoubtedly impact the craft brewing industry and leave behind a significant legacy.

As Oliver aptly stated, “It takes a lot of creativity, nimbleness, and no small amount of luck for breweries, even great ones, to survive all storms and remain the choice of the people. I hope they climb back somehow.”

