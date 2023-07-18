Advertisement
Saudi Crown Prince receives Turkish electric car as gift from Erdogan

  • Erdogan gifted Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • Two leaders inspected the electric vehicle in the palace courtyard.
  • Crown prince drove the car to transport the Turkish president.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his Gulf tour, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Turkey’s inaugural domestically produced electric vehicle, known as Togg.

The president’s primary objective for the trip was to enhance both regional relations and trade connections.

According to reports, President Erdogan and the Saudi crown prince engaged in individual discussions and also held meetings involving their respective delegations during their visit to Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah.

After their discussions, President Erdogan gifted a Pamukkale white Togg to the Saudi crown prince. The two leaders inspected the electric vehicle in the palace courtyard.

A video released by the agency shows both leaders standing beside the EV. Meanwhile, the crown prince walks towards the driver’s side and takes a seat, while Erdogan sits in the passenger seat.

Subsequently, the crown prince drives the car to transport the Turkish president back to his hotel.

