Saudi Crown Prince receives Turkish electric car as gift from Erdogan

After their discussions, President Erdogan gifted a Pamukkale white Togg to the Saudi crown prince. The two leaders inspected the electric vehicle in the palace courtyard.

A video released by the agency shows both leaders standing beside the EV. Meanwhile, the crown prince walks towards the driver’s side and takes a seat, while Erdogan sits in the passenger seat.

Subsequently, the crown prince drives the car to transport the Turkish president back to his hotel.