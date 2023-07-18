Saudi Crown Prince receives Turkish electric car as gift from Erdogan

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Draws Over 3.3 Million Visitors in Half a Year
The mosque's jogging track attracted 32,125 visitors. It secured ninth place in...
During his visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his Gulf tour, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Turkey’s inaugural domestically produced electric vehicle, known as Togg.
The president’s primary objective for the trip was to enhance both regional relations and trade connections.
According to reports, President Erdogan and the Saudi crown prince engaged in individual discussions and also held meetings involving their respective delegations during their visit to Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah.
After their discussions, President Erdogan gifted a Pamukkale white Togg to the Saudi crown prince. The two leaders inspected the electric vehicle in the palace courtyard.
A video released by the agency shows both leaders standing beside the EV. Meanwhile, the crown prince walks towards the driver’s side and takes a seat, while Erdogan sits in the passenger seat.
Subsequently, the crown prince drives the car to transport the Turkish president back to his hotel.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.