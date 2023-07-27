Scientists concerned about an impending global catastrophe at sea

Scientists are concerned about an impending global catastrophe at sea, indicating that they may be nearing collapse.

A new study has raised serious concerns about the crucial ocean currents responsible for transporting heat across the North Atlantic, indicating that they may be nearing collapse, as warned by scientists.

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, a vital component of the Earth’s climate system, has been slowing down since the mid-1900s.

However, the latest research suggests that this slowdown could escalate, leading to potentially catastrophic consequences such as sea-level rise and extreme weather events.

Researchers from Denmark, Peter and Susanne Ditlevsen, analyzed sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic from 1870 to 2020.

Their findings indicate that the collapse of these ocean currents might happen as early as 2025 in a worst-case scenario, or by 2095 if greenhouse gas emissions continue on their current trajectory.

This prediction contrasts starkly with the 2021 estimate by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which had suggested that such a collapse was unlikely to occur this century.

Addressing this alarming possibility, Julio Friedmann, Chief Scientist at Carbon Direct, stressed the urgency of taking action.

He emphasised that while there are uncertainties in climate impact assessments, the need for swift and profound action to counter significant climate risks is evident.

Stefan Rahmstorf, co-author of a 2018 study on the subject, provided additional insight, expressing concern about the conservative nature of the IPCC estimate.

He pointed out that increasing evidence indicates a far greater risk than the previously estimated 10% during this century, raising worries for the coming decades.

The potential collapse of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation could have severe global consequences. The Northern Hemisphere may experience more frequent and severe extreme weather events, while the East Coast of the United States could face rising sea levels.

Moreover, millions of people in southern Africa might be affected by prolonged droughts.

The urgency to address climate change and curb greenhouse gas emissions cannot be overstated.

As the world grapples with the potential ramifications of a collapsing ocean heat transport system, scientists and policymakers are underscoring the immediate need for comprehensive action to mitigate risks and protect the future of the planet.

