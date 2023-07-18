South Korean President Yoon vows to take swift action against climate change

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has committed to a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s approach to extreme weather events caused by climate change in the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 40 people.

The recent torrential downpours resulted in widespread flooding and landslides, causing rivers and dams to overflow. Forecasters have predicted more rain in the coming days.

During an emergency response meeting, President Yoon stressed the necessity of acknowledging climate change as a reality and pledged decisive action.

He called for a complete shift away from considering extreme weather events linked to climate change as rare anomalies beyond human control. Instead, he emphasized the importance of demonstrating extraordinary determination to enhance national preparedness and response capabilities.

President Yoon announced that South Korea will mobilize all available resources, including the military and police, to support ongoing rescue efforts. He expressed concern about potential future damage as the season continues and reiterated the need to be prepared.

Following the meeting, President Yoon visited Yecheon, one of the hardest-hit villages in North Gyeongsang province, where numerous houses were damaged due to landslides. He pledged to do everything possible to restore the village and provide support to the affected communities.

Most of the casualties, including 19 fatalities and eight missing individuals, occurred in North Gyeongsang province as a result of massive landslides that swept away houses. An investigation has also been initiated into the flooding of an underpass in Cheongju, south of Seoul, where at least 13 people were killed while trapped in their vehicles.

President Yoon emphasized the importance of preemptive evacuations and road closures as fundamental principles in preventing the loss of life during disasters.

Although South Korea has experienced recurring flooding during the summer monsoon period, the country has traditionally been well-prepared, resulting in relatively low death tolls. However, scientists have attributed the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events to climate change.

