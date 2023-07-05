Stephanie Grisham spills beans with allegations against Trump

Stephanie Grisham, the former press secretary of the Trump administration, has made shocking allegations against Donald Trump, claiming that she personally witnessed him carelessly displaying classified documents to guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

This revelation raises serious concerns about Trump’s disregard for national security and the protection of sensitive information. Grisham candidly disclosed this during her appearance on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, stating, “I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio. He has no respect for classified information [and] never did.”

These allegations carry significant weight, especially considering Trump’s current legal challenges. He faces 37 felony charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. The former president’s casual approach to such sensitive information could have far-reaching implications for national security.

In an exclusive report, The New York Times revealed that Americans for Prosperity Action, a conservative billionaire network led by influential figures Charles and David Koch, is actively working to prevent Trump from securing the 2024 Republican primary nomination. The network has amassed a substantial war chest of over $70 million with the primary objective of supporting Republican candidates who oppose Trump’s potential candidacy.

This unprecedented move demonstrates the depth of concern within the party regarding the former president’s influence and its potential impact on the future direction of the Republican party.

Advertisement

Grisham’s revelations and the emergence of a formidable opposition within Trump’s own party paint a troubling picture for his political future.

As she discussed the recently leaked audio capturing Trump sharing classified Pentagon documents with journalists, Grisham expressed her frustration and dismay over his actions, stating, “You know, listening to that exchange every time, it just makes me so angry. He talks specifically that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t.”

National security experts and analysts echo Grisham’s concerns, emphasizing that the casual handling of classified information by a former president poses potential risks to the country’s safety.

They worry that Trump’s disregard for established protocols could compromise sensitive information and even endanger lives. Such recklessness could have consequences beyond political fallout, potentially undermining the United States’ standing in the global community.