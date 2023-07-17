Taiwanese man sent to prison for hacking wife’s Facebook to get her back

A man in Taiwan wanted to reconcile with his wife, so he tried to get into her Facebook account without permission. Unfortunately, his actions got him in trouble, and he ended up being sent to jail for three months.

According to Independent, the man identified as just Hou was found guilty of breaching his wife’s privacy on the social media platform.

Following a dispute last year in May, the wife left the house they shared in Chiayi city in the southwest of the island, taking their daughter along with her, according to the Taipei Times.

The wife, who is identified as Ms Yu, stopped taking her husband’s calls and cut all contact with him.

So, he made the choice to break into his wife’s Facebook account. He did this so he could send a message to his daughter and mother-in-law. In the message, he said sorry for his actions and asked them to help with their argument.

The Taipei court was told that the man logged into his wife’s account twice — May 31 and June 1 last year — to contact his daughter and mother-in-law.

However, it is unclear why he hacked the account.

When his wife got to know that her husband had hacked into her account, she reportedly filed criminal charges against him.

The court then sent the man to three months in jail, saying that “individuals do not relinquish their right to privacy upon marriage” and charged him for using his wife’s account without her consent and for altering [her] digital record”.

Hou pleaded guilty and was convicted of “offences against computer security” under Taiwan’s criminal code, according to the Straits Times.

