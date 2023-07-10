This technique can help you become more productive

According to a recent study, individuals can significantly increase their productivity by more than 50% by taking a five-minute “brain break” during subsequent tasks.

The experiment involved 72 students from the University of Sydney who engaged in a self-taught lesson and two mentally demanding math tests.

Those students who took a five-minute break between the tasks achieved an average score that was 57% higher than those who continued without a pause. The individuals who utilized the break period either took unstructured breaks or watched relaxing nature videos, and both groups outperformed their peers who did not rest when it came to the second round of tasks.

Associate Professor in Educational Psychology, Paul Ginns, stated that the significant benefits gained through a “brain break” can be applied not only in academic settings but also in office environments.

He emphasized that this advice is applicable to individuals of different age groups, highlighting the importance of resting not only for cognitive function but also for recharging emotional well-being. This simple productivity hack is accessible to everyone.

