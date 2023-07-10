Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
This technique can help you become more productive

This technique can help you become more productive

Articles
Advertisement
This technique can help you become more productive

This technique can help you become more productive

Advertisement

According to a recent study, individuals can significantly increase their productivity by more than 50% by taking a five-minute “brain break” during subsequent tasks.

The experiment involved 72 students from the University of Sydney who engaged in a self-taught lesson and two mentally demanding math tests.

Those students who took a five-minute break between the tasks achieved an average score that was 57% higher than those who continued without a pause. The individuals who utilized the break period either took unstructured breaks or watched relaxing nature videos, and both groups outperformed their peers who did not rest when it came to the second round of tasks.

Associate Professor in Educational Psychology, Paul Ginns, stated that the significant benefits gained through a “brain break” can be applied not only in academic settings but also in office environments.

He emphasized that this advice is applicable to individuals of different age groups, highlighting the importance of resting not only for cognitive function but also for recharging emotional well-being. This simple productivity hack is accessible to everyone.

Advertisement

Also Read

Man Invests $200 Million to Prolong his Lifespan by 200 Years
Man Invests $200 Million to Prolong his Lifespan by 200 Years

Biohacker Bryan Johnson spends $200 million/year to regain his youthful appearance. Bryan's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story