Titan sub operator declares that all activities will cease

OceanGate, the company responsible for operating the Titan submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, has announced the suspension of all its operations. The company made this announcement on its official website.

The implosion of the submersible resulted in the tragic deaths of all five passengers on board, including British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. Company CEO Stockton Rush was also among those who lost their lives.

The US Coast Guard reported the sub as missing on June 18, and on June 22, it confirmed that the vessel had experienced a catastrophic implosion, bringing an end to the rescue operation that had captured global attention.

Presumed human remains were recovered from the wreckage of the sub last week, which was located on the ocean floor and transported to the port of St John’s, Newfoundland in Canada.

Experts believe that the victims perished instantly when the Titan sub, roughly the size of an SUV, collapsed under the immense pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of over two miles (around four kilometers). A debris field was discovered 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, which rests 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

Advertisement

OceanGate Expeditions charged $250,000 for a seat on its sub, but concerns regarding safety policies arose following the implosion.

Investigations into the cause of the tragedy have been initiated by the US Coast Guard and Canadian authorities. The incident occurred after the Titan lost contact approximately one hour and 45 minutes after descending into the ocean.

The Titanic, which sank in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg during its maiden voyage from England to New York, claimed the lives of over 1,500 people out of the 2,224 passengers and crew on board. The wreckage was discovered in 1985 and has since attracted the attention of nautical experts and underwater tourists.

Also Read Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial ship in Gulf A commercial ship was allegedly seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in international...