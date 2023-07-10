Top BBC anchor calls teen after explicit photos scandal

A new development has emerged in the explicit photos scandal involving a BBC anchor, who is accused of paying a teenager £35,000 for graphic images.

The presenter allegedly made panicked phone calls to the youngster, urging them to halt the investigation. The report states that the presenter, who has been suspended, called the teenager twice, asking, “What have you done?” The allegations came to light last week when it was revealed that a prominent TV star had paid for sexually explicit pictures of the teenager when they were 17 years old.

The mother of the alleged recipient holds the presenter responsible for her child’s addiction to crack cocaine. The teenager’s family is reportedly upset with the broadcaster’s response to the allegations, particularly the wording of the BBC’s statement on the presenter’s suspension.

The family claims they raised the issue in May but were frustrated to see the presenter continue to appear on air for a month. The BBC has stated that it takes all allegations seriously and has robust internal processes to address them.

However, the family complains that they have not been approached by the corporation for a proper interview following the initial complaint.

Several TV presenters, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark, and Jeremy Vine, have denied being the unnamed presenter accused of paying for explicit images. The alleged victim’s mother has accused the presenter of ruining her child’s life. The family had reportedly asked the TV network to stop sending money, as the teenager’s life took a destructive turn from being a happy-go-lucky teen to becoming a drug addict.

