Tourists may depart for cooler regions in due to Europe’s summer

Tourists may depart for cooler regions in due to Europe’s hot summer

Tourism bodies and experts predict that soaring hot summer temperatures in southern Europe could lead to a lasting shift in tourist habits.

Travelers may choose cooler destinations or opt for spring or autumn holidays to avoid extreme heat. Data from the European Travel Commission (ETC) shows a 10% decrease in the number of people planning to travel to the Mediterranean region from June to November compared to last year, when scorching weather caused droughts and wildfires.

In contrast, destinations like the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, and Bulgaria have experienced increased interest.

The head of the ETC, Miguel Sanz, anticipates that future unpredictable weather conditions will significantly impact travelers’ choices in Europe.

A report by the trade body reveals that 7.6% of travelers now consider extreme weather events a major concern for trips between June and November. Some tourists have already experienced heat-related symptoms and have altered their travel plans.

Advertisement

For example, Norwegian traveler Anita Elshoy and her husband had to cut their vacation in Vasanello, a village north of Rome, short due to temperatures reaching around 35°C.

Elshoy suffered from headaches, swollen fingers, and dizziness caused by the heat.

Although demand for travel has increased this summer as pandemic restrictions ease, travel companies report that the heat has not yet resulted in significant cancellations.

However, scientists warn that heatwaves are expected to become more intense. Climate change, driven by CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, is projected to make weather events more frequent, severe, and deadly.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures in the coming week may exceed Europe’s current record of 48.8°C (119.84°F) set in Sicily in August 2021, raising concerns about a repeat of last year’s heat-related deaths.

Tourists in Rome expressed hesitation about booking trips in July due to difficulties staying hydrated, finding cool spots, and relying on air conditioning.

Advertisement

This could negatively impact Italy’s economy, which heavily depends on summer tourism. Italy’s Environment Ministry warned in a report that future foreign tourists may opt for spring and autumn travel and choose cooler destinations, leading to a potential decline in summer tourism.

However, some hope that this change will result in a shift in tourist traffic rather than an overall reduction.

Greece, experiencing a significant increase in international air arrivals in the winter, spring, and autumn months, hopes to alleviate overcrowding during the summer by promoting travel in those seasons. Spanish coastal destinations in the north of the country and tourist islands, where temperatures are typically cooler, are expected to experience high demand.

Some tourists, like Daniel Otero and Rebeca Vazquez from Spain, may consider moving their holidays to June for more comfortable conditions.

For individuals like Elshoy, summers in southern Europe may no longer be an attractive option. She plans to consider holidaying in her home country of Norway instead to avoid the discomfort of headaches and dizziness caused by extreme heat.

Also Read South Korean President Yoon vows to take swift action against climate change South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has committed to a comprehensive overhaul...