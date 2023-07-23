Tragic Landslide in Maharashtra: Death Toll Rises

Advertisement At least 50 people still missing as rescue efforts continue in lashing rain.

The death toll from a massive landslide in India’s Maharashtra state has risen to 27, with at least 50 people still missing as rescue efforts continue amid heavy rain. The landslide was triggered by monsoon rains on Thursday, impacting a village in the hilly and forested Raigad district, located about 100 kilometers from Mumbai.

Emergency teams have been tirelessly searching for bodies buried under the mounds of earth and rubble left by the landslide. According to Raigad official Yogesh Mhase, 27 bodies have been recovered so far, but the challenging terrain and lack of access to heavy equipment have slowed down the rescue operation. The remote hamlet is approximately five kilometers away from the nearest road, making it difficult for large machines to reach the site, and much of the work has to be done manually.

The ongoing heavy rains in the region are further complicating rescue efforts, making the situation even more challenging for the emergency teams. Mhase expressed concern that finding survivors might become increasingly difficult as the search enters its fourth day.

Reports from local media indicate that several families have been completely wiped out by the landslide, leaving few survivors among their relatives. The monsoon season in India, which began in June, has brought relentless rains, leading to flooding and landslides that have claimed numerous lives.

While monsoon rains are crucial for replenishing rivers and groundwater, they also cause widespread destruction every year. Experts attribute the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, like landslides and floods, to climate change. In India, human activities such as damming, deforestation, and development projects have exacerbated the impact of these disasters.

As rescue operations continue, the situation remains critical, and the authorities are grappling with the complexities of reaching the affected areas and providing assistance to those in need. The devastating landslide is yet another reminder of the vulnerability of communities in regions prone to such natural calamities and the urgent need to address environmental challenges exacerbated by human activities.