Trump’s adviser Walt Nauta enters not-guilty plea in Mar-a-Lago docs case

In a Miami federal courthouse, Walt Nauta, a former aide to President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to charges of assisting Trump in concealing classified documents taken from the White House upon his departure in 2021.

Nauta, a retired Navy chief petty officer who served as Trump’s White House valet, appeared in court and enlisted the services of a new defense attorney, Sasha Dadan, to represent him.

Prosecutors allege that Nauta concealed boxes of documents from Trump’s legal team during a search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort. The US Justice Department seeks these documents, and Nauta is charged with obstructing justice, making false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

During the arraignment, Nauta smiled at reporters but refrained from making any statements. His defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The trial date for both Nauta and Trump remains uncertain.

Sasha Dadan, Nauta’s defense attorney, stated, “My client maintains his innocence and looks forward to defending himself against these allegations.” She emphasized their intent to vigorously challenge the charges and mount a robust defense.

Advertisement

The indictment, brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith, accuses Nauta and Trump of conspiring to conceal records that Trump took from the White House. Prosecutors assert that, under Trump’s direction, Nauta moved boxes containing classified documents to evade detection by Trump’s lawyers and federal officials.

Surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago reportedly captures the movement of numerous boxes just days before federal investigators visited the estate. The unsealed portion of the search warrant application, released by the Justice Department, indicates recent relocation of evidence.

Trump, a prominent contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to charges of unauthorized retention of national security documents and obstruction of justice. He is the first former US president to face criminal charges in federal and state courts.

The trial, initially scheduled for August 14, may face delays due to the complexities involved in handling highly classified documents as evidence. Trump is also involved in a separate case in New York related to alleged falsification of business records pertaining to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case against Trump and his aide will continue to generate significant attention. The trial’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for Trump’s political future and may impact the broader political landscape.

Also Read Mahsa Amini honored on Brazilian women’s WC team’s plane The Brazilian national women's football team, on their way to the 2023...