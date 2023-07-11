Turkey’s U-turn: Unexpected support for Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkey’s U-turn: In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his support for Sweden’s bid to join NATO, marking a historic development.

Turkey’s unexpected backing comes after a period of hostility as Sweden pursued NATO membership in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Acknowledging this development, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Erdogan has agreed to present the necessary documents for approval to the Turkish parliament. Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reached an agreement ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

President Joe Biden, a vocal advocate of Sweden’s NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, welcomed the news.

During a telephone conversation, Erdogan and Kristersson agreed to meet in person during the summit. Stoltenberg hailed this event as a “historic step” and expressed optimism that Hungary, another opponent of Sweden’s NATO bid, would follow suit.

Advertisement

Initially, Turkey rejected Sweden’s membership due to concerns over Sweden’s perceived support for Kurdish organizations designated as terrorists by the Turkish government. However, efforts were made to address Turkey’s security concerns. Sweden made constitutional amendments, significant legal changes, enhanced counterterrorism cooperation with the PKK, and resumed arms transfers to Turkey.

Stoltenberg emphasized that cooperation in the fight against terrorism would continue once Sweden becomes a NATO member, and a new bilateral security agreement would be established.

Sweden’s potential NATO membership carries significant geopolitical implications. Despite not sharing a land border with Russia, Sweden’s naval and air capabilities in the Baltic Sea, combined with neighboring NATO countries, would enhance defense capabilities and deter potential threats.

Former Swedish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Carl Bildt stressed the importance of Finland and Sweden joining NATO in expanding the alliance’s political influence in Europe and the transatlantic region.

Turkey’s decision is particularly noteworthy given its status as the alliance’s second-largest military force since 1952. With Hungary expected to follow Turkey’s lead, Sweden’s path to full NATO membership appears increasingly promising.

Analysts believe that Sweden’s potential inclusion, given its naval and air capabilities in the Baltic Sea, would further constrain Russia’s influence. The eight NATO member states surrounding the area would work together to address any threats from the Kremlin.

Advertisement

The agreement between Sweden and Turkey marks a new chapter in Sweden’s NATO aspirations and underscores the potential for diplomatic solutions to overcome entrenched opposition. Turkey’s unexpected support, coupled with initiatives to address security concerns, sets a positive precedent for Sweden’s eventual NATO membership.

Also Read Janet Yellen voiced hope for stabilising US & China relationship Expressing optimism about stabilizing the relations between the world's two largest economies,...