U.S. arms deals not enough to wean India off Russian military yet

India’s recent multi-billion-dollar arms purchases from the US are not primarily aimed at shifting reliance on Russian defense equipment or aligning with the West.

Instead, security officials and analysts emphasize that India’s focus is on developing its own domestic weapons industry. While India remains the world’s largest arms importer, its major weapons purchases now often include provisions for joint manufacturing or technology transfer, regardless of the country involved.

The conflict in Ukraine has disrupted some military supplies from Russia to India, reinforcing the country’s long-standing goal of diversifying imports and bolstering its indigenous defense capabilities. Over the past two decades, India has spent over $60 billion on weapons, with approximately 65% of that amount coming from Russia.

However, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed the intention to order over $100 billion worth of weapons from the domestic arms industry in the next decade. While reducing dependence on Russia is a secondary objective, the primary focus is on transitioning away from reliance on imports.

India’s recent purchases from the United States, such as GE engines for fighter jets and potential deals for SeaGuardian drones, align with the government’s “Make in India” policy by including provisions for joint manufacturing and assembly. The U.S. ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, acknowledges that the U.S. is now easing India’s access to military technologies, going beyond previous lip service.

However, India’s reliance on Russia cannot be entirely eliminated due to stringent U.S. rules governing the sharing of military technology. As India aims to narrow the technological gap with China, its main rival, collaborations with the U.S. should focus on new systems that India does not already possess.

While India aims to reduce its reliance on Russian military technology, it also seeks to avoid dependence on any single country for arms purchases. Therefore, it is diversifying its procurement sources, including buying from France, Israel, and potentially Germany. The process of reducing the share of Russian military technology in India’s arsenal will take at least two decades.

India may face limitations with the strict U.S. export control system and technology sharing restrictions, leading it to seek cooperation with countries that offer the least limitations on their use. The U.S.-India relationship reached a new level during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, as indicated by the defense deals and agreements signed in various sectors.

However, India’s membership in the QUAD alliance with the U.S., Japan, and Australia does not replace its longstanding relationship with Russia. Therefore, the U.S. will remain cautious about sharing military hardware and technology with India due to concerns about its relationship with Russia.

