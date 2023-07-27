UK prepares for long intense heatwaves as climate crisis worsens

According to the latest study released by Britain’s Meteorological Office, the UK is set to confront a future marked by more frequent and severe heatwaves due to the escalating impacts of climate crises.

The report emphasizes the disturbing trend of rising temperatures and the increasing likelihood of extreme weather events, such as scorching heatwaves and wildfires, which pose significant threats to the nation’s well-being.

The wake-up call came last year with a record-breaking heatwave, where temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in the UK. Mark Kendon, the lead author of the State of UK Climate 2022 report, warns that events like these are projected to rapidly increase.

The report confirms that human-induced climate change has made such unprecedented heatwaves and record-warm years in 2022 more probable.

Alarming data reveals that nearly one in every four months over the last decade ranks among the top ten warmest ever recorded, with the recent experience of the warmest June on record adding to the concern over intensifying heatwaves.

“All of these (events) are fitting into a pattern, and we are seeing more frequent heatwaves, more intense heatwaves, and longer-lasting heatwaves,” Kendon cautions.

The consequences of these extreme weather events have been severe, leading to excessive deaths, widespread wildfires, and the destruction of homes across the country.

Additionally, there are growing concerns about the impact on UK wildlife and natural cycles, with iconic species like birds, bumblebees, flowers, and trees being forced to alter their patterns as a result of climate change.

Experts are raising alarm about the UK’s lack of preparedness in the face of recurring extreme weather events. The report underscores the urgency for stronger measures to reduce emissions and adapt to the inevitable impacts of climate change.

Mike Childs, head of science at Friends of the Earth, stresses the immediate need for action, stating that “there is an urgent need for measures that will both cut emissions and ensure we’re braced for the extreme weather we cannot now prevent.”

The Met Office’s report emerges amidst ongoing debates over green policies in the UK. Concerns have arisen about the country’s commitment to climate change mitigation after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted at the potential watering down of environmental initiatives.

