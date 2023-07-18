UK sets further sanctions against Russia for relocating Ukrainian children

In response to the “forced deportation” of children from Ukraine to Russian-controlled territory, the UK government announced new sanctions against Moscow on Monday.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly unveiled 14 sanctions targeting individuals involved in the “forced deportation” of Ukrainian children during a speech at the UN Security Council session on the war in Ukraine.

The sanctioned individuals include Russia’s Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov and Moscow Region’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Ksenia Mishonova, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The UK accused them of playing a role in Russia’s deliberate program of deportation aimed at erasing Ukrainian cultural and national identity.

The statement revealed that more than 19,000 Ukrainian children had been forcibly deported to Russia or temporarily controlled territories by Russian authorities.

Many of these children are sent to re-education camps, where they are exposed to education with a Russian-centric focus on academics, culture, patriotism, and military training.

Cleverly stated that through this program of forced child deportation and the hate-filled propaganda propagated by Putin’s supporters, Russia’s true intention to erase Ukraine from the map becomes evident.

The newly announced sanctions aim to hold those who support Putin’s regime accountable, particularly those involved in the destruction of Ukraine’s national identity and future.

Previously, the UK had already sanctioned Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for her alleged involvement in the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children.

On Monday, two additional individuals were sanctioned for spreading propaganda inciting violence and hatred towards Ukraine, including former Russia Today presenter Anton Krasovsky. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova was also targeted for using her position to support damaging anti-Ukrainian policies of the Russian state.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UK and international partners have collectively sanctioned over 1,600 individuals and entities.

