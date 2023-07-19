Unprecedented heat records: China, US & Europe still scorching

China, US & Europe are still scorching. Europe and various regions worldwide are facing an onslaught of extreme heat, giving rise to wildfires and health hazards.

In Greece and the Canary Islands, firefighters are tirelessly battling blazes, while Spain has issued heat alerts to safeguard its citizens. In Italy’s Sardinia, authorities have cautioned children against engaging in sports due to safety concerns.

The United States is grappling with an unyielding heatwave, with Phoenix breaking a temperature record that stood for 49 years.

From Washington to Beijing, authorities are urging people to stay hydrated and find shelter from the scorching sun. In Southern France, local temperature records have been shattered.

The World Meteorological Agency (WMO) has sounded the alarm, warning that heatwaves are showing no signs of abating. John Nairn, a senior extreme heat advisor at the WMO, emphasizes the imperative for global readiness in facing more intense heat waves.

The effects of global warming are becoming increasingly evident as these events become more frequent and severe.

Wildfires continue to ravage parts of Greece, including the forest of Dervenohoria, while in the Canary Islands, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, donning face masks to cope with poor air quality. Italy and Spain are also combating sweltering temperatures, leading to red alerts in certain areas.

In Italy’s Sardinia and Sicily, there is a looming risk of surpassing continent-wide heat records, leading to the implementation of restrictions, such as limiting beach visits and banning sports activities.

Climate change remains a crucial factor contributing to these extreme weather phenomena. Millions of Americans are grappling with hazardous heat levels, prompting the National Weather Service to issue heat safety warnings.

Phoenix, Arizona, has broken records for consecutive days with temperatures surpassing 110F. Robert Vautard, director of France’s climate institute, underlines the correlation between climate change and the amplification of heatwaves across Europe and the globe.

