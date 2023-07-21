US admits Ukraine’s ‘effective’ use of cluster bombs against Russian military

The United States has acknowledged that Ukraine is “effectively” employing US-supplied cluster bombs against Russian military in the region.

The use of these munitions has sparked controversy as they are banned by more than 100 countries due to their potential threat to civilians.

According to National Security Spokesman John Kirby, “We have received initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they are using them quite effectively. The cluster munitions are impacting Russian defensive formations and maneuvers.”

Kirby emphasized that Ukraine has committed to using the cluster bombs exclusively to target concentrations of Russian enemy soldiers.

“They are using them appropriately,” stated Mr. Kirby. “They’re using them effectively, and they are indeed impacting Russia’s defensive formations and maneuvers. I believe that is sufficient information.”

The decision to supply cluster bombs was made by the US in response to Ukraine’s request for ammunition support during its ongoing summer counter-offensive.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, while some US allies, including the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Spain, expressed their opposition to their use.

Cluster bombs, which contain multiple small bomblets that scatter over an area, have the potential to cause significant harm to civilians, which is why they are prohibited by numerous nations.

However, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi defended their use, stating that they are necessary to “inflict maximum damage on enemy infantry” and expedite their efforts on the ground.

Amidst the conflict, Russia has also taken aggressive actions against Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, escalating the situation further. Airstrikes on the ports resulted in injuries to at least 27 civilians and significant damage to buildings, including the Chinese consulate in Odesa.

The Black Sea escalation led to soaring global grain prices, impacting vulnerable populations, particularly in the global south. Russia’s withdrawal from a UN-brokered deal triggered further tensions, with Russia issuing warnings to ships heading to Ukrainian waters, and Kyiv responding with similar measures.

Despite the controversy surrounding their use, Ukraine remains resolute in employing the cluster bombs against Russian forces to push back against the invasion.

The ongoing conflict continues to have far-reaching humanitarian consequences, and the international community closely monitors the situation as it unfolds.

The deployment of cluster munitions by Ukraine, though seen as effective by some, raises serious concerns about the impact on civilians and the potential for further escalation in the region.

As the conflict persists, the need for a diplomatic resolution becomes increasingly urgent to prevent further harm to innocent lives.

