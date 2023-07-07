Advertisement
US condemns violent assault on Russian lawyer & journalist in Chechnya

US condemns violent assault on Russian lawyer & journalist in Chechnya

US condemns violent assault on Russian lawyer & journalist in Chechnya

US condemns violent assault on Russian lawyer & journalist in Chechnya

The brutal attack on a prominent Russian journalist and a lawyer during their visit to Chechnya has been strongly condemned by the US State Department.

Yelena Milashina, an investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta, and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov were subjected to a vicious assault by armed men, resulting in severe injuries. The US government has called for a transparent investigation into the incident and stressed the need for justice to be served.

The attack occurred while Milashina and Nemov were en route to attend the sentencing of Chechen opposition activist Zarema Musayeva. The assault hindered their mission, raising concerns about the safety of journalists and the erosion of press freedom in Russia.

Milashina recounted the terrifying ordeal, describing it as a classic kidnapping, with the attackers forcefully taking control of their vehicle, tying her hands, and putting a gun to her head.

The State Department’s statement highlighted the recurring pattern of violence against investigative journalists in Russia, often without proper accountability from the authorities. The US government criticized Russia for its violation of international human rights obligations and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the attack.

Concerns regarding the situation in Chechnya and the safety of individuals critical of the government have been previously raised. Chechen officials, including regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, have openly threatened members of the Yangulbayev family, labelling them as “terrorists.”

The hostile environment in the region further exacerbates the risks faced by journalists like Milashina, who expose human rights abuses and political persecution.

The international attention garnered by the attack on Milashina and Nemov has prompted calls for justice and highlighted the dangers faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth. It underscores the necessity of protecting press freedom.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal cases in response to the incident, but concerns remain regarding the overall safety of journalists and Russia’s commitment to upholding human rights.

This assault reinforces the importance of holding those responsible accountable and emphasizes the urgent need for an environment where journalists can carry out their vital work without fear of violence or reprisals.

