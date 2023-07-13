US sends cluster munitions to Ukraine, drawing criticism from allies

Russia Strikes Kyiv in Response to NATO Support for Ukraine
NATO pledged to support Ukraine. Did not provide a timeline for Ukraine's...
A high-ranking military official has revealed that the United States has supplied Ukraine’s armed forces with cluster munitions as part of the promised assistance in their efforts to counter the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi stated in an interview that although they have received the cluster bombs, they have not yet been deployed in combat. Tarnavskyi expressed his belief that these munitions could have a substantial influence on the ongoing conflict.
Last week, the United States made the decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine, despite concerns about potential harm to civilians in the long run. Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi stressed that these weapons would not be used in densely populated areas. He clarified that there is a misconception among the Russians that Ukraine plans to deploy them extensively along the entire front, which he stated is untrue.
President Joe Biden acknowledged the difficulty of the decision to provide cluster munitions but highlighted the necessity for Ukraine to replenish its depleted ammunition supplies.
It is significant to highlight that cluster munitions have sparked controversy due to their capacity to scatter numerous small explosive charges that can remain unexploded on the ground, posing risks to civilians even after the conflict concludes.
Numerous countries, particularly in Europe, have prohibited these weapons under the 2008 Oslo Convention. However, it should be noted that Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have not signed this convention.
The Kremlin has indicated that it will respond with “countermeasures” if Ukraine employs these cluster munitions against its troops. The situation remains tense as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists.
