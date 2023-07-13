US sends cluster munitions to Ukraine, drawing criticism from allies

United States has supplied Ukraine with cluster munitions.

These munitions have not yet been deployed in combat.

Cluster munitions have been controversial due to their potential.

A high-ranking military official has revealed that the United States has supplied Ukraine’s armed forces with cluster munitions as part of the promised assistance in their efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi stated in an interview that although they have received the cluster bombs, they have not yet been deployed in combat. Tarnavskyi expressed his belief that these munitions could have a substantial influence on the ongoing conflict.