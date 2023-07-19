Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US soldier runs into North Korea amid fresh nuclear crisis

US soldier runs into North Korea amid fresh nuclear crisis

Articles
Advertisement
US soldier runs into North Korea amid fresh nuclear crisis

US soldier runs into North Korea amid fresh nuclear crisis

Advertisement

The unauthorized crossing of an American soldier into North Korea has caused the U.S. soldier to be concerned about the soldier’s fate, leading to a new crisis in relations with the nuclear-armed state.

The soldier, identified as Private Travis T. King, crossed the inter-Korean border without authorization during an orientation tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on Tuesday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that they believe he is in North Korean custody, and efforts are underway to investigate the situation and inform the soldier’s next of kin.

North Korea’s state media has not mentioned the incident, and their mission to the United Nations has not responded to requests for comment.

This incident occurs during a period of heightened tension on the Korean peninsula, with the arrival of a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine and North Korea’s test launch of two ballistic missiles into the sea.

North Korea has been conducting tests of increasingly powerful missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, including a recent solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Advertisement

The U.S. military, represented by Colonel Isaac Taylor, is working with their North Korean counterparts to resolve the situation. The United Nations Command (UNC), responsible for security in the border area, has used hotlines to communicate with North Korea regarding the incident.

Also Read

Villages evacuated by Swiss police due to wildfire
Villages evacuated by Swiss police due to wildfire

Swiss police ordered the evacuation of multiple mountain villages as a forest...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story