US takes historic step by giving cluster bombs to Ukraine

The US has agreed to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of an $800 million security package in a decision that has generated both praise and criticism.

These munitions, banned by over 100 countries, are expected to play a crucial role in Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces, leading to intense debates about their use and potential harm to civilians.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan defended the move, emphasizing Ukraine’s urgent need for additional artillery ammunition to counter the advancing Russian troops. Sullivan acknowledged the risk of civilian harm if Russian forces overrun Ukrainian positions.

The US government has obtained written assurances from Ukraine that the cluster munitions will be used responsibly and not in urban areas with civilian populations.

Cluster munitions have the capability to disperse bomblets over a wide area, posing a threat to both military targets and civilians. While many countries, including US allies, have banned their use, the US and Ukraine are not signatories to the ban.

Advertisement

Human rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch, strongly criticized the decision, arguing that it will lead to long-term suffering and undermine international efforts against the use of such weapons.

Germany, a key US ally and a signatory to the cluster munitions ban, expressed opposition to supplying these weapons to Ukraine. However, Germany refrained from directly criticizing the US decision, stating that it is not their place to criticize non-signatory countries. Some US lawmakers supported the move while urging the government to consider providing Ukraine with additional advanced weaponry.

Initially hesitant due to the global consensus against their use, President Joe Biden approved the transfer of cluster munitions after considering the changing battlefield conditions and Ukraine’s immediate need for ammunition. These munitions are seen as a temporary solution until non-cluster ammunition can be resupplied to Ukraine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, described the US decision as a “move of desperation,” suggesting that Western support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive reflected a realization that the situation was not progressing as planned.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists, the provision of cluster munitions represents a significant development with far-reaching implications. The decision is expected to shape the course of the war and have a profound impact on civilians caught in the midst of the conflict.

Also Read British TV host fired after paying teen £35,000 for obscene pictures A well-known British TV host has been suspended from duty while an...