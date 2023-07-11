Vermont & New York at risk of serious floods as result of extreme rains

In response to a deadly storm that brought heavy rainfall and flash floods, Governors Kathy Hochul of New York and Phil Scott of Vermont have declared states of emergencies, recognizing the extensive damage and loss of life caused by the disaster.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across New England, with multiple states facing a significant flood threat.

In New York, the storm resulted in severe flooding, leading to the closure of Amtrak service between New York City and Albany. Flood damage rendered the Metro-North tracks in the Hudson Valley impassable.

Governor Hochul stressed the gravity of the situation, urging drivers to avoid flooded roads and emphasizing that the crisis is ongoing. Orange County was particularly affected, prompting Executive Steve Neuhaus to declare a state of emergency and activate the county’s Emergency Operation Center.

Vermont experienced flooding worse than that seen during Tropical Storm Irene, according to Governor Scott. The storm washed away roads and isolated communities, causing significant disruptions.

Governor Scott declared a state of emergency, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive response and expressing concerns about further rainfall and subsequent damage.

As the storm system moves eastward, the National Weather Service warns of a significant flood threat in much of New England. Parts of New Hampshire have already witnessed heavy rains and flooding, leading to the evacuation of guests at a retreat center.

The NWS underscores the severe risks to life and property, urging people to remain vigilant and avoid driving through floodwaters.

This devastating storm and its aftermath highlight the dangers associated with extreme weather events. Climate change, including a warming atmosphere, is recognized as a contributing factor to the increased occurrence of intense rainfall.

Additionally, the southwestern United States, notably Arizona, is bracing for extreme heatwaves, further underscoring the challenges posed by a changing climate.

Rescue efforts, damage assessment, and assistance to affected communities take immediate priority. With the storm’s effects expected to persist until late Tuesday or early Wednesday, residents must prioritize safety and heed official warnings.

The situation serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for climate action and preparedness in the face of escalating weather extremes.

