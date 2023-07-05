Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping To attend SCO Virtual Summit Hosted By India

In a notable development aimed at expanding the influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an online summit is set to be attended by China’s President Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and hosted by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The virtual summit aims to pave the way for SCO membership for Belarus, as well as include Iran as a new member. Currently, both countries hold observer status and have strong ties with Moscow, making their membership crucial for expanding the SCO’s influence across Europe and Asia.

The SCO, founded in 2001 by China and Russia with the participation of former Soviet central Asian states, later welcomed India and Pakistan as members. This political and security group of eight nations is known for countering western influence in Eurasia.

As the current presidency of the SCO and the G20, India finds itself in a delicate diplomatic position, balancing relations between western nations and the Russia-China partnership amidst geopolitical tensions arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertive global presence.

Modi’s recent state visit to the United States, where he and President Joe Biden reaffirmed their countries’ close partnership, adds another layer of significance to the upcoming SCO summit. India’s stance of not blaming Russia for the war and its increased purchases of Russian oil have drawn attention and concern from several western capitals.

In preparation for the summit, Modi held a crucial conversation with Putin regarding the suppressed mercenary mutiny. During this exchange, Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy regarding the conflict in Ukraine. This discussion marks India’s most direct engagement with the Russian leader on the matter, highlighting the complexity of their diplomatic dynamics.

The online summit will also reunite Modi and Xi on the virtual stage for the first time since the G20 summit in Indonesia last November. The relationship between India and China has been tense for over three years, with ongoing border standoffs adding complexity to the ties between these two nuclear-armed Asian giants.

Additionally, the virtual summit will facilitate a meeting between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, nearly 10 months after their attendance at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. This meeting could be crucial in addressing bilateral issues and fostering regional stability between the two countries.

As the SCO members gather online, they are expected to discuss a range of crucial topics, including Afghanistan, terrorism, regional security, climate change, and digital inclusion. The outcome of the summit could play a significant role in shaping the future of the Eurasian region and its relations with the rest of the world.