Was Hunter Biden linked to West Wing cocaine traffic dispute at White House?

The Biden administration found itself embroiled in a controversy on Tuesday when a substance believed to be cocaine was discovered in the West Wing work area of The White House, leading to speculation that the president’s son might have been involved in smuggling it.

The West Wing, which is connected to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden resides, encompasses important spaces such as the Oval Office, the cabinet room, press areas, and offices for the president’s staff.

Washington’s fire department and emergency services identified the white powder as cocaine, casting a shadow over President Joe Biden’s Independence Day celebrations.

The presence of the drug in the secure area sparked controversy, and social media quickly linked it to Hunter Biden, the 53-year-old middle child of the president, known for his struggles with addiction.

The Secret Service confirmed on Tuesday that an “unknown item” had been found in a workspace within the West Wing on Sunday, prompting a temporary closure of the White House complex.

According to a Secret Service spokesperson, “On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area.” The substance was discovered during a routine sweep by the Secret Service, and it was later determined to be cocaine.

The Secret Service spokesperson further stated that the DC Fire Department assessed the item and quickly confirmed it to be non-hazardous. An investigation is underway to determine how the substance entered the White House.

It’s important to note that President Biden was not present in the White House on Sunday. He and his family had returned from a weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat, on Tuesday morning.

