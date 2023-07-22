Woman kills her kids before committing suicide in Tulsa, Oklahoma

In a reported hostage situation in the small town of Verdigris, a suburb east of Tulsa, Oklahoma, local police authorities confirmed the tragic deaths of at least four individuals, including three kids.

Police Chief Jack Shackleford provided details, stating that the standoff originated when a woman informed a patrolling police officer around 4 pm that she was being held hostage in a garage by another woman armed with a gun.

The officer called for reinforcements upon learning that children were also present in the home.

Officials swiftly responded to the scene, surrounding the house with law enforcement personnel, including a SWAT team.

After entering the house, they discovered the lifeless bodies of the woman and three children, with estimated ages ranging from several months to around 11 years old.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene, leading to an ongoing investigation of the incident as a murder-suicide.

According to reports by KOKI-TV, Chief Shackleford further revealed that authorities had visited the home multiple times in the past due to domestic and mental health-related calls.

As of now, the identities of the victims have not been released.

The Violence Policy Centre’s estimate suggests that there are approximately 11 murder-suicides occurring each week in the US. Their research reveals that over 1,200 individuals lose their lives in murder-suicides annually.

Notably, their findings indicate that in nine out of 10 murder-suicides, a firearm is involved, and in nearly two-thirds of such cases, an intimate partner of the shooter is among the victims.

In recent years, gun violence has tragically claimed the lives of numerous children aged 1 to 17, causing significant concern for public safety.

