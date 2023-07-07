Xi Jinping directs military to increase war & combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed the country’s military to enhance their readiness for war and combat, emphasizing the need to excel in fighting.

Xi made these remarks while visiting troops in the Eastern Theater Command, responsible for the security of eastern China, including the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea.

Earlier this year, Xi called for China to strengthen its national security and transform its military into an impregnable defense.

China has repeatedly urged the US to refrain from engaging with Taiwanese leaders, considering it support for Taiwan’s independence aspirations. Bilateral relations between China and the US have been strained, with tensions escalating after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China has never abandoned the option of using force to reunify Taiwan and passed a law in 2005 to provide a legal basis for military action if necessary. Xi’s call for increased combat readiness coincided with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing in an effort to ease tensions between the two nations.

In April, Xi also stressed the importance of enhancing military training in the Southern Theater Command, responsible for the South China Sea, as the Chinese navy countered the expanding US maritime presence in the region through training missions and drills.

