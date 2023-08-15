15-year-old Evan Kinley killed as tree falls on him

A profound sense of sorrow has enveloped Anderson, South Carolina, following a tragic incident that claimed the life of 15-year-old Evan Kinley, a dedicated high school football player.

The entire community mourns the loss of this vibrant young individual, who met an untimely end when a massive tree toppled onto him during a fierce storm on Monday.

The heart-wrenching scene transpired around 5pm on Arnold Drive near Kings Road, where Kinley, a sophomore at T.L. Hanna High School, was assisting his grandparents.

Amidst his noble endeavor, a forceful gust of wind dislodged a towering tree, which descended upon Kinley, resulting in fatal injuries.

Despite the brave and swift response of first responders, the unfortunate outcome could not be averted, and Evan Kinley’s life was tragically cut short.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has officially deemed his passing a tragic accident, a consequence of the harsh weather conditions.

Evan’s absence profoundly affects the T.L. Hanna High School community, where he was a dedicated football player known for his fervor for the sport.

“The impact of dealing with such a tragedy is beyond imagination for the team and their extended family,” shared Kyle Newton, Communications for Anderson District 5.

Brenda Kelly, Superintendent of Anderson School District 5, extended condolences and ensured additional resources to aid students and staff as they grapple with the abrupt loss of Kinley.

“While words may offer little solace in moments like these, let us all remember the purpose behind our roles. As you proceed through your day, kindly hold Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in your thoughts,” she conveyed in a poignant message.

Beyond his athletic prowess, Evan Kinley was deeply intertwined with his community. He embraced outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing and also contributed as a junior firefighter at the Broadway Fire Department.

In the midst of this tightly knit community’s grief, heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for Evan Kinley and his bereaved family.

The Broadway Fire Department, where Kinley selflessly served as a Junior Firefighter, took to Facebook to share a moving sentiment, urging all to keep the mourning family in their prayers and thoughts.

