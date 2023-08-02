2 died & 4 injured in helicopter crash in Pompano Beach, Florida

A tragic incident unfolded in Pompano Beach, Florida, as a medical rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of two individuals and injuries sustained by four others on Monday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded to the emergency call at approximately 8:46 am, alerting them to the aircraft mishap near the Pompano Beach Airpark.

The helicopter involved in this devastating crash belonged to the BSO Fire Rescue.

Notably, among the victims impacted by this aviation tragedy, Captain Terryson Jackson, a dedicated paramedic, was one of those who lost their lives.

Alongside Captain Jackson, another casualty was identified as a woman inside her apartment at the time of the crash. Law enforcement sources, requesting anonymity, confirmed these identities.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony took to Facebook to honor the memory of Captain Jackson. He recalled Jackson’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and comfort to individuals during their most critical moments.

Sheriff Tony expressed condolences to the Jackson family and posthumously announced Captain Jackson’s promotion to Battalion Chief.

The incident also left four others injured, including two local individuals who bravely attempted to rescue the crew from the wreckage.

The collision ignited a fire, which was fought by numerous fire vehicles, as depicted in footage from local media. Police urged residents to steer clear of the vicinity and implemented road closures to ensure safety.

Video recordings captured the helicopter’s distressing descent, leaving behind a trail of smoke as it passed over rooftops moments before the crash.

While the Federal Aviation Administration indicated that the helicopter’s manifest listed three occupants, their identities remain unclear at this time.

